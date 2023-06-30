Couple visiting every Texas Roadhouse in America stops by South Bend location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Virginia couple is looking to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America and checked out the South Bend location on Thursday!

Judy and Mike McNamara started their mission in 2017 when they retired and started traveling the country. When planning visits to museums and national parks, they check to see if there’s a Texas Roadhouse close by.

The two have visited 48 states and 345 Texas Roadhouse locations! The couple told 16 News Now it’s a nice way to see the country.

“We saw all 50 states in 2010 when we went to Alaska. Now, this gives us the opportunity to travel the country again with a different theme,” Mike McNamara said. “We’ve been to state parks, museums, antique malls, and now we’re seeing the country through Texas Roadhouse.”

The couple plans to visit the restaurant’s location in Elkhart on Friday before heading to Akron, Ohio.

