2 injured after vehicle hits horse-drawn buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse-drawn buggy late Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:45 p.m. on State Road 13 just south of U.S. 6. Police say a 57-year-old woman was driving an unspecified vehicle south on State Road 13 when she attempted to pass the horse-drawn buggy on the left but collided with the rear of it.

The crash caused a 53-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman to be thrown from the buggy. Both were taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for neck and head injuries. There is currently no word on their conditions.

The police report did not indicate if the horse was injured in the crash.

