2 injured after vehicle hits horse-drawn buggy in Elkhart County

(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse-drawn buggy late Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 4:45 p.m. on State Road 13 just south of U.S. 6. Police say a 57-year-old woman was driving an unspecified vehicle south on State Road 13 when she attempted to pass the horse-drawn buggy on the left but collided with the rear of it.

The crash caused a 53-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman to be thrown from the buggy. Both were taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for neck and head injuries. There is currently no word on their conditions.

The police report did not indicate if the horse was injured in the crash.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair: Youth participants at goat farm

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances on Friday, June 30.

Pastor arrested after embezzling church funds to pay credit card balances

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Darek Morris has been arrested after a police investigation revealed he was misappropriating church funds for his own personal use.

News

Old Stone Lake Beach under swim advisory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Heads up, if you plan to hit the beach in LaPorte County this weekend!

News

LIVESTREAM: Ospreys form nest atop WNDU studio tower

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
After monitoring things on a day-to-day basis, we’ve brought the livestream back for your viewing pleasure.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan’s new hands-free law in effect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s now illegal to hold your cellphone while driving unless there's an emergency.

News

Michigan’s new hands-free law in effect

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair: Making a Lemonade Shake Up

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Dr. Kelvin Butts selected as superintendent of Benton Harbor schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Butts was appointed as interim superintendent one year ago as a replacement for Dr. Andrae Townsel.

News

Indiana Supreme Court rules state can ban abortion

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Dr. Kelvin Butts selected as superintendent of Benton Harbor schools

Updated: 5 hours ago