Understanding health impact of air quality

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Cities across the country are once again dealing with poor air quality due to drifting smoke from Canadian wildfires.

You’ve likely seen an air quality alert on your phone or in the news, but when should it cause concern for the average person?

“Particularly about 200, that’s when we say no matter whether you have underlying lung problems or not, whether you’re at risk or not, it’s a potential risk to your health being outside and inhaling that air pollution,” said Maeve MacMurdo, MD, pulmonologist with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. MacMurdo said inhaling wildfire smoke may cause airway inflammation, which can aggravate the lungs – even in otherwise healthy people. Individuals may also experience a sore throat and eye irritation.

At high levels, it can feel like it’s hard to breathe.

People who have lung or heart conditions, are pregnant, over age 65, smokers or children are considered high risk and should be extra cautious because poor air quality can lead to or trigger underlying health problems.

Air quality ranging from 50 to 100 signals an increase in harmful particles in the air. When it rises above 100, people with chronic lung conditions are advised to stay inside. And when air quality is above 200, everyone should stay indoors.

It’s also helpful to keep windows closed and run an air conditioner that doesn’t pull in outside air. You can also use an air purifier with a HEPA filter if you have one.

“A HEPA air purifier, those can be really effective. There are a lot of good ones available now that are cheaper, and they can be really helpful if you’ve got underlying lung disease or if you’re worried about young children or older people in your home who might be more exposed,” explained Dr. MacMurdo.

If you’re wondering whether a mask might help – the answer is, it depends.

According to Dr. MacMurdo, a properly fitted N-95 mask can help reduce the amount of smoke being inhaled, but a cloth or surgical mask will not.

You can check airnow.gov for real-time air quality readings in your area.

