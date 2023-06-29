Tickets sold out for ND football home games against Ohio State, USC

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re just under two months away from the start of the season for Notre Dame on the gridiron, but you know the Irish faithful weren’t waiting to secure their spots at this year’s big games.

The team announced Wednesday that tickets for home contests this upcoming season against Ohio State and USC are now sold out.

The Irish will play the Buckeyes on Sept. 23 and the Trojans on Oct. 14. Both games are in primetime, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

