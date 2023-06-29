Advertise With Us

Three new members elected to Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame has elected three new trustees to its board!

Scott Dahnke, Kathryn Koch, and Raul Romero will serve on Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees effective July 1.

Dahnke is the global CO and CEO at L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm. Koch is president and CEO of TCW, a global investment management firm.

Romero is president and CEO of Alliance Consulting Group, LLC., a marketing strategy consulting group.

Currently, Notre Dame has more than 40 people on its Board of Trustees.

