‘Symphony Under the Stars’ relocated indoors due to poor air quality

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has relocated its “Symphony Under the Stars” performance.

The event will be moved indoors to the Morris Performing Arts Center for attendee safety amid the poor air quality on Friday, June 30, at 8 p.m. The orchestra will perform patriotic tunes, tributes to the armed forces, and popular songs by the South Bend Civic Theatre’s Guys and Dolls cast.

Tickets to the event are not required, and seating is general admission. Attendees are encouraged to come early to find a seat and grab a bite to eat at the John Hunt Plaza, where local food vendors will have food and beverages available for purchase.

The concert was made possible through partnerships with the South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts, the Morris Performing Arts Center, and the South Bend Civic Theatre.

