South Shore Line operating on altered schedule during Fourth of July
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line will operate on a holiday schedule for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.
All ticket offices will be closed in observance of the holiday, except for the Millennium Station office, from 11:35 a.m. to 7 p.m. The South Shore wants to remind travelers that alcohol will be prohibited on Tuesday, as well as glass bottles.
To stay up-to-date on South Shore Line developments, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.