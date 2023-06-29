South Shore Line operating on altered schedule during Fourth of July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Shore Line will operate on a holiday schedule for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

All ticket offices will be closed in observance of the holiday, except for the Millennium Station office, from 11:35 a.m. to 7 p.m. The South Shore wants to remind travelers that alcohol will be prohibited on Tuesday, as well as glass bottles.

