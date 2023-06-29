Advertise With Us

South Bend Transpo closed for Fourth of July holiday

(WABI)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up to those that use public transit!

The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation will be closed on Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July.

There will be no fixed route or access service. The administrative office will also be closed. Regular service is expected to resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Click here to stay up-to-date on Transpo developments.

