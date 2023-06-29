South Bend Transpo closed for Fourth of July holiday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up to those that use public transit!

The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation will be closed on Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July.

There will be no fixed route or access service. The administrative office will also be closed. Regular service is expected to resume on Wednesday, July 5.

