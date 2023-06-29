South Bend police reminding residents rules for using fireworks

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is reminding residents of the city’s fireworks regulations as we approach the Fourth of July holiday.

Starting Thursday, June 29, the use of certain consumer fireworks is permitted within city limits between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. This is allowed through July 9.

On July 4, they can be set off most of the day, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Police also want to remind you that fireworks are banned from all city parks, and celebratory gunfire is also prohibited.

If you are looking to report fireworks as a problem in your neighborhood, police urge you to try to speak to your neighbors about it first. If this doesn’t work, you can report it to the non-emergency number at 574-235-9361.

For more information on what fireworks are allowed and what the penalties are for violations, click here.

