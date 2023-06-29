Advertise With Us

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
New Court Docs: Prosecutors believe knife was used in Delphi murders
First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today for Strong Storms
Javante Walker has been charged with the murder of Montell O'Neal in June 2023.
Man charged in 2021 murder of 24-year-old killed at South Bend house party
Bristol 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool
Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana

Latest News

FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news conference in Washington, May 16,...
Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says
'I can't believe that happened to me': Paddleboarder chased by hammerhead shark
He will officially turn 100 on July 21st with his kids, grandchildren, and even...
99-year-old WWII veteran tapped as grand marshal for North Liberty Fourth of July parade
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
5-foot alligator sneaks into home through doggie door
South Bend police reminding residents rules for using fireworks