RedBud MX gearing up for 50th anniversary of racing this weekend

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The 50th anniversary of motocross racing at RedBud kicked off on Thursday with practice day.

And with such a special anniversary, it’s going to provide special moments.

16 Sports met up with a trio of kiwis who made their way from New Zealand to LA, Vegas, Chicago, and then got dropped off at the front gate of RedBud carrying all their stuff.

“Just pinching myself,” said Jay Malcolm. “It hasn’t sunken in just where we are and how special this place is. It’s just overwhelming, really.”

We also caught a wedding proposal on the infield after an afternoon practice run.

Tucked away in southwest Michigan, it’s a spot that’s held a special place in the hearts of so many Michiganders — including Tim Ritchie, who now co-owns the track that was started by his late father, Gene, with his sister, Amy.

“I think back to our father a lot, who started it,” Tim said. “I mean, it comes back to him a lot in these last couple days. I don’t know what he would think of what it’s turned into, what it’s evolved into, the amount of people who enjoy it. It’s touched a lot of people over 50 years.”

While the highlight of the event is the pro national day on Saturday, July 1, there’s plenty to do throughout the entire weekend at RedBud MX. For more details and to purchase tickets your tickets, click here!

