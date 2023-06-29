Plymouth woman arrested for OWI after allegedly showing up drunk to job interview with Sheriff’s Dept.

Nicole Sniadecki
Nicole Sniadecki(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she showed up drunk to a job interview with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police, Nicole Sniadecki, 39, came to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department around 8:45 a.m. for a scheduled meeting related to her inquiry into employment with the Sheriff’s Department.

While Sniadecki was speaking, police noticed she had slurred speech and an odor commonly associated with alcohol consumption coming from her breath. That’s when she reportedly admitted to police that she drank that morning prior to driving to the Sheriff’s Department.

A certified breath test found Sniadecki to be nearly twice the legal limit (.158). She was taken to the Marshall County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and given a cash bond of $1500.

