Pet Refuge offering discounted adoption fees for Best Friends National Adoption Weekend

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting on Friday, Pet Refuge in South Bend is participating in Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

It’s one of multiple shelters across the country partnering with the Best Friends Organization this weekend, and it’s all to help find these pets a home and give them a second chance.

If you fill out an adoption application this weekend and it is approved, you’ll receive $25 off of your cat adoption fee, or $50 off your dog adoption fee.

Every animal is spayed and neutered.

“There’s a lot of cats and dogs in need,” says Pet Refuge President Janet Graham. “We do a lot of pulling from the public that has animals that need homes. We also pull from the local shelters. Everybody’s full, everyone needs help. We get calls just all day asking for help.”

To learn more and see pictures of all of the adoptable pets, click here.

Pet Refuge isn’t the only Michiana animal shelter that’s offering discounted adoptions. The Humane Society of Elkhart County’s adoption fee for cats right now is only $10, and the second fee is waived if you adopt two cats.

Meanwhile, BISSELL Pet Foundation is dropping adoption fees to $50 or less from July 6 to July 31 as part of its “Empty the Shelters” event.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

