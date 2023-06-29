Pet Refuge gears up for Best Friends National Adoption Weekend; discounted adoption fees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, starting on Friday, Pet Refuge in South Bend is participating in Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

It’s one of multiple shelters across the country partnering with the Best Friends Organization this weekend, and it’s all to help find these pets a home and give them a second chance.

If you fill out an adoption application this weekend and it is approved, you’ll receive $25 off of your cat adoption fee, or $50 off your dog adoption fee.

Every animal is spayed and neutered.

“There’s a lot of cats and dogs in need. We do a lot of pulling from the public that has animals that need homes. We also pull from the local shelters. Everybody’s full, everyone needs help. We get calls just all day asking for help,” says Pet Refuge President, Janet Graham.

To learn more and see pictures of all of the adoptable pets, click here.

