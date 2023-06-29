Off-duty Elkhart police officer seriously hurt in crash involving motorcycle

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty Elkhart Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering serious injuries in a crash.

Police were called around 10:25 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the 2200 block of Osolo Road/Woodland Estates Drive.

Emergency personnel rendered first aid to the male motorcycle driver, who was identified as an off-duty Elkhart police officer. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

At last report, he was in stable condition. Police are currently withholding his name.

Police say the female driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash wasn’t hurt.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the crash investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

18-year-old found dead after Benton Harbor police respond to shots fired call

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called Wednesday night to the 700 block of Colfax Avenue.

Indiana

Trooper Aaron N. Smith

Indiana State Police trooper struck, killed during stolen car chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of its own troopers during a pursuit on the southwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

News

First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon

First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Three new members elected to Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Currently, Notre Dame has more than 40 people on its Board of Trustees.

Latest News

News

Tickets sold out for home games against Ohio State, USC

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Michigan Legislature advances $81.7B budget

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

RESCAN: A note for our viewers who watch Channel 28 with an antenna

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Three elected to Notre Dame's Board of Trustees

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Council in favor of Concord Mall redevelopment plans

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Common Council was very receptive to the redevelopment proposal at Wednesday night’s meeting.

News

Council in favor of Concord Mall redevelopment

Updated: 9 hours ago