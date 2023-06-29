Off-duty Elkhart police officer seriously hurt in crash involving motorcycle

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty Elkhart Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering serious injuries in a crash.

Police were called around 10:25 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the 2200 block of Osolo Road/Woodland Estates Drive.

Emergency personnel rendered first aid to the male motorcycle driver, who was identified as an off-duty Elkhart police officer. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

At last report, he was in stable condition. Police are currently withholding his name.

Police say the female driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash wasn’t hurt.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the crash investigation.

