Oaklawn receives $3.9M state grant for new Elkhart County crisis center

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A state grant will help bring a new crisis center to Elkhart County for those struggling with addiction and mental health.

The $3.9 million grant will go towards the new Oaklawn crisis center, which will be open 24 hours a day, year-round. Construction on the new center is expected to break ground in the fall at Oaklawn’s campus in Goshen, located at 330 Lakeview Drive.

The Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction awarded the grant alongside funding committed by the county, Elkhart and Goshen cities, as well as the town of Bristol. With the grant money, the center now has enough funding to pay for renovations and oversee the launch of a mobile crisis team.

Oaklawn provides in-patient and outpatient treatment for over 25,000 people across its campuses. The organization’s president and CEO, Laurie Nafziger, sent a statement to 16 News Now on how this center will impact the community.

“Dedicated services for mental health and substance use crises are smart and responsive – they make sense,” Nafziger said. “There’s tremendous benefit to the community in providing a safe place, staffed by mental health experts, to assess and then help stabilize people in crisis. It’s something our community needs, and we’re pleased to be a part of the solution.”

The new center is slated to open in the spring of 2024.

Oaklawn also announced the plans for a new St. Joseph County crisis center, which would be housed at the Memorial Epworth Center, located at 420 Niles Avenue in South Bend. Renovation of the space is slated to begin July 5, with plans to open in the winter.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.