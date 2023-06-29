New Mexican restaurant coming to Eddy Street Commons

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and love Mexican food, we have some good news for you!

Eddy Street Commons is expecting a new Mexican restaurant. We don’t know the name just yet, but it’s pretty high-scale and has been in business for 15 years.

This will be the first Indiana location for them, and it’ll be located at the corner of Eddy Street and Napoleon Street next to Brothers Bar & Grill.

“I think it’s the last space open in the development,” said one person at board meeting at the County-City in South Bend Wednesday morning. “They have a tenant that they are hopefully going to be signing a lease in the next 60 days or so.”

The new business is hoping to be open by next summer at the latest.

