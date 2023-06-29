New Mexican restaurant coming to Eddy Street Commons

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and love Mexican food, we have some good news for you!

Eddy Street Commons is expecting a new Mexican restaurant. We don’t know the name just yet, but it’s pretty high-scale and has been in business for 15 years.

This will be the first Indiana location for them, and it’ll be located at the corner of Eddy Street and Napoleon Street next to Brothers Bar & Grill.

“I think it’s the last space open in the development,” said one person at board meeting at the County-City in South Bend Wednesday morning. “They have a tenant that they are hopefully going to be signing a lease in the next 60 days or so.”

The new business is hoping to be open by next summer at the latest.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Deals on meals in Michiana this week

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week includes a variety of tastes, such as burgers, fish, and even stuffed cabbage rolls!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

Charley and Tricia Racine, owners of Grande Mere Inn in Stevensville, are starting a new food...

Grande Mere Inn to bring ‘fine dining on wheels’ with new food truck

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Unlike most food trucks in the area, which serve Mexican food or barbecue, the Grande Mere Inn truck will offer seafood baskets.

Community

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

McDonald’s offering free McChicken to app users Wednesday

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The free offer is only available in the McDonald’s mobile app on Wednesday, May 10.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.