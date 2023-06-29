Michigan Legislature advances $81.7B budget ahead of deadline

LANSING (WNDU) - Michigan lawmakers have been steadily working on the state budget ahead of its July 1 deadline.

Time is running out for the state legislature to pass its next budget, but it looks like Senate has agreed on a magic number.

The budget as it stands aims to improve the state’s infrastructure, state parks, and building low-income housing, all while cutting taxes. Lawmakers wanted to reach an agreement on the budget by the end of the month before going on summer recess.

“It’s not the middle of the night, which we’ve seen for years when it’s actually passed,” said State Sen. Darrin Camilleri, 4th District.

“The budget process has been very opaque and lacks transparency for our citizens to even find out what’s in it,” said Rep. Andrew Fink, R-Hillsdale.

The estimated $81.7 billion budget plan appears to be heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to be signed.

