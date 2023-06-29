Michiana universities respond following Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

(WNDU) - Here in Michiana, local colleges and universities are responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to severely limit affirmative action.

In response to the ruling, WNDU reached out to numerous universities and colleges in our area to find out how this would affect their admissions requirements.

The question presented to the Supreme Court is whether the admissions systems used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina are lawful under the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Court’s ruling says that using race in and of itself is not constitutionally permissible under the Equal Protection Clause.

Dr. Elizabeth Bennion of IUSB says the real question is whether or not the equal treatment of “unequals” promotes equality or inequality.

“That’s one of the differences you’re seeing between the Justices that supported this decision and were a part of this decision and the dissenters about whether or not, assuming colorblindness, assuming race doesn’t matter, that it shouldn’t be considered, will actually have a positive affect or negative affect in terms of attitudes toward race and ethnicity, and also toward equality and opportunity, and we just see a fundamental difference of opinion on this issue,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bennion, Chancellor’s Professor of Political Science at Indiana University South Bend.

Dr. Bennion described unequals as people with different challenges, barriers, and histories in this country regarding opportunities.

It’s important to note that this new ruling doesn’t strike down affirmative action ultimately, but it does further limit how schools can apply racial preferences in admissions.

The ruling does say that race can be considered, but it must be tied to a unique life experience or character trait.

If students want their race to be considered a factor, they must include that in their admission essay.

“Students would have to make an argument themselves to talk about how race or ethnicity has affected their lives and the value that they bring to a diverse student body, to the way that they think creatively, and so, they will need to make that case of how it has impacted their lives,” Dr. Bennion said.

The following is a statement from Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, regarding the Supreme Court’s decision today on race-conscious admissions policies in higher education:

“At Notre Dame, our Catholic mission compels us to build a class reflecting the diversity of experiences and gifts of the human family. We undertake a comprehensive assessment of applicants, admit talented students with interests and aspirations consonant with our mission, and provide opportunities for a wide range of young people. These commitments are as meaningful today at Notre Dame as they were yesterday. We will study the Supreme Court’s decision and consider any implications for our admissions process as we strive to fulfill our distinctive mission.”

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and other university leaders — including James Wimbush, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion; Dr. Jay L. Hess, executive vice president for university clinical affairs and dean of the IU School of Medicine; Carol Anne Murdoch-Kinch, incoming interim chancellor of IUPUI; Susan Sciame-Giesecke, vice president for regional campuses and online education; and Rahul Shrivastav, executive vice president and provost of IU Bloomington — issued the following joint statement following today’s ruling from the Supreme Court in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College.

“Across Indiana University, we have long believed that the strongest learning environments equip students to learn from peers and colleagues with wide-ranging viewpoints and diverse backgrounds that may differ from their own. This is true within academic programs, through extracurricular activities, and in our residential communities.

While we review today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana University reaffirms our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is enriched by students, faculty, and staff with a broad range of backgrounds and by robust discourse that draws on various perspectives and beliefs.

In creating this experience, we reflect the fullness of our state, nation, and world and prepare IU students for lifelong success as citizens and contributors to a global economy.

In the weeks to come, we will work to understand this ruling and what may be required to ensure that IU follows the law while also continuing to pursue the principles and values that have shaped the learning environment we seek across IU.

Thank you for all you do to make IU a welcoming institution that ensures all who call our university home can succeed and thrive.”

Lake Michigan College also issued a statement on the ruling, with Executive Director of Marketing & Communications Jennifer Shoemaker saying, “Lake Michigan College is an open-enrollment institution, so we don’t use any criteria of that sort. We are open to all.”

Looking forward, Dr. Bennion says states that currently use race as a factor in admissions decisions may look at states that have already banned the practice.

“Colleges will look at what has to change, if anything, in their admissions process because it’s not exactly clear how this will be implemented on a campus level.”

She also discussed the potential future of the nation’s highest court.

“Whether you oppose or favor this particular decision, there are movements to impose term limits on Supreme Court Justices, limiting them to 18 years, for example, which is a proposal by the Brennan Center for Justice and others,” Dr. Bennion said. “There are folks that would like to see the Court expanded. We heard this from Hoosier native son Pete Buttigieg about expanding the Court to have one-third appointed by Democrats, one-third by Republicans, and the other third chosen by those judges. We see a lot of proposals to change the composition of the Court as Americans see not just political polarization in Congress and among the mass public but also in the Court itself, and say this life-term is not necessarily insolating Justices from politics or ideological decision-making.”

