Advertise With Us

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
New Court Docs: Prosecutors believe knife was used in Delphi murders
Javante Walker has been charged with the murder of Montell O'Neal in June 2023.
Man charged in 2021 murder of 24-year-old killed at South Bend house party
New details as July 1st marks the start of more than 250 new laws in the Hoosier State.
Hundreds of new laws set to take effect in the Hoosier State on July 1
Trailblazer Bernice B. Freeman dies at 81.
Trailblazer Bernice B. Freeman dies at 81

Latest News

The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools
First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon
First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon
Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear