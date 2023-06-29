Grissom Centennial Flight celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling

GRISSON AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. (WNDU) - Grissom Air Reserve Base spent Tuesday celebrating a century-old feat, but you may not have seen it because of all the haze.

However, we were able to get our hands on some cool video of it!

A Grissom KC-135R Stratotanker launched from Fort Wayne to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling flight, which gave the U.S. flight capabilities that are simply unmatched.

The plane circled through Indiana, passing over important locations — such as the University of Notre Dame right here in Michiana — before heading back up over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and downtown Kokomo.

