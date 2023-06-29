Greater Elkhart Chamber to offer Minority Owned Business Voucher Program

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce(Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Initiative (BDI) is introducing a new program that’s designed to support and uplift minority-owned businesses in the community.

According to the Chamber, qualified applicants for the Minority Owned Business Voucher Program will gain access to discounted legal, marketing/advertising, and financial services.

For your business to be eligible, it must fit the following criteria:

  • Small business that is minority owned and in the early stages (1-3 years) of business
  • Located within the South Bend-Elkhart region with services directly benefiting Elkhart County
  • Either a for-profit or a nonprofit organization

The online application opens on July 1. It is available online by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 1.

Applications can also be picked up at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 418 S. Main Street in Elkhart.

