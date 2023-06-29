First Alert Weather Day Today for Strong Storms

A couple rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on today’s First Alert Weather Day. Initially a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will come through during the morning commute and before 10am. Within, a brief heavy downpour and strong, gusty winds will be the biggest threat. Depending on the amount of coverage across Michiana, the atmosphere will again produce more isolated thunderstorms and rain in the late afternoon. At this time, it looks like a couple of waves coming through on Thursday. The ingredients do support a few stronger storms, but this will not be a repeat of Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers/storms possible, some storms on the strong side. High 90°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers/storms. High 83°

