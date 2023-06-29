Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Day Today for Strong Storms

A few strong storms could move through Michiana with hail and wind
First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A couple rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on today’s First Alert Weather Day. Initially a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will come through during the morning commute and before 10am. Within, a brief heavy downpour and strong, gusty winds will be the biggest threat. Depending on the amount of coverage across Michiana, the atmosphere will again produce more isolated thunderstorms and rain in the late afternoon. At this time, it looks like a couple of waves coming through on Thursday. The ingredients do support a few stronger storms, but this will not be a repeat of Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers/storms possible, some storms on the strong side. High 90°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, isolated showers/storms. High 83°

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
New Court Docs: Prosecutors believe knife was used in Delphi murders
Javante Walker has been charged with the murder of Montell O'Neal in June 2023.
Man charged in 2021 murder of 24-year-old killed at South Bend house party
New details as July 1st marks the start of more than 250 new laws in the Hoosier State.
Hundreds of new laws set to take effect in the Hoosier State on July 1
Trailblazer Bernice B. Freeman dies at 81.
Trailblazer Bernice B. Freeman dies at 81

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Today but Heat on the Way; Low rain chances
More chances for rain in the extended forecast
Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Half-Dry, Half-Wet Weekend
Another hot one today... except???