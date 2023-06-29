Advertise With Us

Final preparations underway for St. Joe County 4-H Fair

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There is something about county fairs that brings out the Midwestern in all of us. The smell of food, the sound of music, and the twinkling lights of carnival rides are all the best parts of this Midwestern gem.

Right now, at the St. Joseph County fairgrounds, it’s the calm before the storm—literally.

With possible rain and storms forecasted this weekend, it’s business as usual for the 98th St. Joseph County 4H Fair. Events are subject to change with severe weather conditions.

“If we have some rain, we’ll make it work,” said Kristen Sikorski Conklin, fair board president of the St. Joseph County 4H Fair. “Bring your umbrellas, your raincoats. The show will still go on.”

There is also a road closure that you may have seen on York Road from Thornhill Drive to Renfrew Drive. City officials tell 16 News Now that construction should be clear by fair time Friday. They tell us they’re working on repairs to a water line.

The road closure.
Roadblocks aside, there is a lot planned for this year’s festivities, such as rodeos, concerts, and food, just to name a few.

Crews will be putting finishing touches on everything up until the fair opens on June 30.

But after the fair is all packed up on July 8, blueprints for next year’s fair are drawn up.

“We have a fair board of 27 volunteers and then we have a few paid staff,” said Conklin. “We work all year. So as soon as this fair is over, we will start planning for 2024. We have leaders who work on the 4H side of things [who] help the kids with raising their livestock, completing their projects. It truly is a year-long program.”

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have compiled a list of other festivities and events happening in our area. For that list, click here.

For fair information and a schedule of events, click here.

