Developers seek tax credits for affordable housing units in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tax credits are one of the obstacles that stand in the way of the city and two developers from implementing over 100 new affordable housing units.

According to our reporting partners at The South Bend Tribune, KCG Companies aims to invest $12 million to build 50 senior housing units at 1202 South Lafayette Boulevard. The units would be comprised of 30 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom units for low-income seniors.

Advantix Development Corp. would also invest $14 million in a development project comprising single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes.

Both KCG and Advantix won’t move forward without low-income housing tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The tax credits are expected to be announced in November.

