Council in favor of Concord Mall redevelopment plans

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Ohio-based Industrial Commercial Properties, or ICP, plans to redevelop the space for light industrial use.

The company plans to invest millions of dollars into the mall’s conversion. ICP has experience converting malls into commercial space and the company introduced an offer after JCPenny closed its doors.

The Elkhart Common Council was very receptive to the proposal at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“The reason we are different is that a lot of projects, they will wait until they get commitments before they spend money,” said Keith Brand, with Industrial Commercial Properties. “We know that when we are buying an asset like the Concord Mall, we have to change the narrative immediately. We have to change it with the public and with the surrounding area, so what we do is spend money on day one.”

A public hearing will be held at a later date.

