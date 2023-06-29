Advertise With Us

Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
New Court Docs: Prosecutors believe knife was used in Delphi murders
Javante Walker has been charged with the murder of Montell O'Neal in June 2023.
Man charged in 2021 murder of 24-year-old killed at South Bend house party
First Alert Weather: Storms Expected This Afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Today for Strong Storms
Bristol 2-year-old dies after being found unconscious in pool
Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme...
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions; Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees
3 arrested after shooting at Michigan City apartment complex
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95
File - A UPS truck makes deliveries in Northbrook, Ill., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Frustrated by...
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract