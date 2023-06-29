Advertise With Us

ACC / SEC challenge sends Irish hoops teams on the road in late November

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates as she walks off the court after an NCAA college...
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles celebrates as she walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ACC/SEC challenge will begin in 2023, replacing the ACC/Big 10 challenge.

The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will face South Carolina on November 28th. Notre Dame has won 10 of 15 total games in their all-time series, but the two teams have not faced each other in nearly forty years.

One day after, the women’s team will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers. Notre Dame has won 8 of the last 10 meeting between these two sides, but all-time the series leans heavily in Tennessee’s favor as the Volunteers have won 22 of 31.

