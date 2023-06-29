ACC / SEC challenge sends Irish hoops teams on the road in late November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ACC/SEC challenge will begin in 2023, replacing the ACC/Big 10 challenge.

The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will face South Carolina on November 28th. Notre Dame has won 10 of 15 total games in their all-time series, but the two teams have not faced each other in nearly forty years.

One day after, the women’s team will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers. Notre Dame has won 8 of the last 10 meeting between these two sides, but all-time the series leans heavily in Tennessee’s favor as the Volunteers have won 22 of 31.

