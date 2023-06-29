99-year-old WWII veteran tapped as grand marshal for North Liberty Fourth of July parade

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Liberty Independence Day Parade is just one among many in our area, but this year, they’re giving people almost 100 reasons to pay attention.

16 News Now learned more about why this year’s grand marshal is being celebrated for more than just his service.

The sad thing is that there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans out there, so when there’s an opportunity to shine a light on those from the golden generation, their stories become that much more special.

North Liberty isn’t just honoring Paul James Eastburn’s service to our country, but also his 100th birthday.

“Very, very proud. It means a lot to my entire family,” Paul James Eastburn said.

Born in 1923, Eastburn was just 20-years-old when he came back from France after WWII. He served as a mail clerk in the Army for three years overseas.

“I took the mail around to each one. I delivered it personally, and if they had anything special in their life I would take care of that and turn it in so it could all be reported through the mail clerk,” the 99-year-old said.

Eastburn ended up taking someone home from France who was very special in his life too, his wife Collette. They shared more than 50 years of marriage together, raising their family in North Liberty where Paul worked as a preacher in a local church.

“There was a family that came and they took an interest in me. They said, ‘We have a daughter. She couldn’t come today but she could speak English. We’re going to try to get you together. Yes, she turned out to be my wife,” Eastburn said.

Paul will be the focal point of the 4th of July Parade in North Liberty after being tapped as this year’s grand marshal, thanks to a little help from someone who knows his story better than anyone else.

“We march directly behind the grand marshal, and last year I thought dad’s going to be 100 next year. Wouldn’t it be neat if he could be in there?” said his son, Vaughn Eastburn.

“He said, ‘Well, my dad. Dad’s going to be 100 years old, he’s a World War Two veteran’. I said, ‘Fantastic’. Somebody from our community who has definitely made a mark and has made our community very special,” said North Liberty 4th of July Parade organizer John Dooms.

Paul says that special feeling is mutual.

“I give God credit that he’s given me so many years. Why do I deserve all that? But it’s coming my way and I’m enjoying it,” Eastburn said.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Independence Day in North Liberty.

The parade will start at 2:00 PM on July 4th right on Main Street in downtown North Liberty.

Paul will be honored during the opening ceremonies for his service and for hitting the triple-digit birthday milestone.

He will officially turn 100 on July 21st with his kids, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren welcoming him into the century club.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.