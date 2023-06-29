3 arrested after shooting at Michigan City apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people, including two teens, were arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning at a Michigan City apartment complex.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. CDT to Canterbury House Apartments on reports of gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they learned from dispatch that a person had fled the apartment complex after being shot and was located at a business in nearby Evergreen Plaza.

The victim, a 21-year-old Merrillville man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined the person who shot at the Merrillville man left the scene in an orange Dodge Charger. They spotted the suspect vehicle just after 12:05 p.m. CDT at a business near the intersection of Pahs Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The vehicle was pulled over as it was leaving the business. All three of its occupants were arrested.

Juan Montgomery, 17, of Gary was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and dangerous possession of a firearm. Montgomery was waived to adult court due to the charges being filed on him.

An unidentified 17-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle was charged with assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana. Meanwhile, Kyvonn Woods, 21, of Gary, was also taken into custody on a Porter County failure to appear warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever Receiving a driver’s license.

If you have any further information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Det./Lt. Anna Painter of the Michigan City Police Department’s Investigative Division at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

You can also reach MCPD on Facebook or through its crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488. You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

MCPD wants to remind you that you can always request to remain anonymous.

