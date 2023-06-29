2-year-old girl found dead in pool

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A two-year-old girl has died in Middlebury after being found unconscious in a pool on Saturday.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Patricia Medrano of 21248 C.R. 8 reported the two-year-old was discovered in her in-ground swimming pool, unconscious and not breathing.

The girl was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

