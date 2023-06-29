18-year-old found dead after Benton Harbor police respond to shots fired call

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night in Benton Harbor after police responded to a shots fired call.

Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called around 8 p.m. to the 700 block of Colfax Avenue. When they arrived, they found the 18-year-old dead in a nearby alley.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death for the 18-year-old, who has not been identified.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the BHDPS Tipline at 269-214-4297 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online.

BHDPS was assisted on scene by Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

