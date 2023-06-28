Wednesday’s Child: Story of Adonis

(WNDU) - Summer break is meant for adventures outside with friends and family. That can be hard for foster kids who need to be adopted. Kids like 13-year-old Adonis. This quick-witted teen is destined for great things.

The story of Adonis will likely be an autobiography someday.

“(I’m) most likely going to be an author. Which means I have to read. I read a lot. Like a lot,” said Adonis.

“I read a whole variety of books. I like books that like, put you into it. Like the first page, gathers you in, and the second page and then you just want to read the whole book.”

Adonis has been in foster care for a long time.

“If I had a choice to leave, I would. Definitely,” said Adonis. “It’s hard when you trust somebody, and then they break that trust, then your just wary to everyone else you can trust, yeah, it’s hard to.”

Adonis wants to be adopted soon.

“It makes it seem like once I leave this whole system, I could leave all the past and everything behind me, and I could just look forward to a new life,” said Adonis.

What does he want in a new family?

“Dogs,” he said, laughing. “That’s it. Just dogs.”

“How do I put this into words,” said Adonis. “I’m not picky about what has to be in the home. This has to be in the home, this has to be in the home; I’d prefer if you had a dog.”

As for his favorite food? Well, it’s dessert. Key lime pie!

“It sounds really wrong and really bad for my teeth, but that is something I would eat day and night,” said Adonis.

Adonis has a great sense of humor.

“When I have a good sense of humor, it makes everything line up,” said Adonis.

And that helps if you’re going to write about your life story someday.

“I’m planning on actually writing one. I want to start off with my life, first, I think it would be a lot easier,” said Adonis.

And when asked to describe himself, Adonis had the perfect answer.

“He’s smart. He’s humorous. He has a good mentality. He loves dogs. Hates cats. Yeah, I’m saying that to you all you cat lovers,” said Adonis.

Adonis has older, biological brothers that he would like to stay in touch with. If you would like to learn more about Adonis, click here for Indiana Adoption Program, or watch the video below:

