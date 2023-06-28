Trailblazer Bernice B. Freeman dies at 81

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Community mother, community sister, community leader, savior, community worker,” Charlotte Pfieffer told 16 News Now.

There are many words many could use to describe who Bernice Freeman was. But words pale in comparison to what she did here in Michiana.

Pfeifer, a longtime friend, reflects on her legacy.

“We’re losing an elder, we’re losing a community mother; we’re losing the heart and the soul - the glue to pull people together,” Pfieffer siad.

She’s started and continued so many initiatives here in South Bend. Too many to name, really. Included in these, the familiar MLK celebrations, an annual event still part of our community today.

“Couple of week ago, I said, ‘Bernice, do you ever get tired and just want to quit?’” Pfieffer continued. “She said, ‘You mean, stop the world I want to get off?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ she said, ‘Oh, no.’”

She was an advocate and activist, whether it was for housing equity or against racial inequality. Her work also included getting the word out to vote. This was her two months ago.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18 and I’m going to be 81, and I haven’t missed voting ever and it’s so important to vote,” Freeman spoke.

Freeman, or Ms. Bernice as she was commonly known, also turned challenges into triumphs.

As a survivor of breast cancer, she did what she’d always done, taking the opportunity to help others, spearheading the opening of a breast cancer clinic on the city’s northwest side in the ‘90s.

“So, I needed to be able to serve women, all women, in the underserved population and not turn anyone down,” Freeman said in a past interview.

Most recently, the YWCA honored her with its “Sojourner Truth Award.” But, similar to the earth she once called home, she gave more than she took; I’ve witnessed that firsthand.

“Calm, strength, steady, not obtuse, don’t have to get credit, don’t have to give credit - just do the work. That’s Bernice Freeman,” Pfieffer finished.

Bernice has done a lot in our community for decades, and everything she’s ever done always included doing good for someone else.

Ms. Bernice was 81 years old.

