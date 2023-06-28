Symposium on gun violence held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU School of Medicine’s South Bend campus and Beacon Health System teamed with the University of Notre Dame to organize the inaugural Gun Violence Symposium. The event united local law enforcement, health professionals, educators, gun violence survivors, and families who have lost loved ones to shootings.

“This was encouraged by Dr. Fox as the deputy health director to take on this topic after the last two summers of violence that we’ve seen,” said symposium organizer Dr. Donny Zimmer, MD, Director of Medical Education for Beacon Health System. “The overall goal of this symposium is ambitious: I want to reduce gun violence in our community.”

In the morning session, the various stakeholders separated into small groups to address the root causes of gun violence.

“For me, I believe violence - especially gun violence - is the end result of some other issues,” stated Lynn Coleman, a retired South Bend Police Officer and current Memorial Hospital Trauma Community Liaison.

The symposium’s keynote speaker, Dr. Joe Sakran, MD, a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, spoke from professional experience but also his personal connection to gun violence: he was shot at age 17.

“We have to break down the silos that exist in cities where we get healthcare systems to talk to the public health department to talk to businesses so we can come together as a collective group, right? Because the people in the community, right, those that are closest to the struggle, they understand the solutions,” said Sakran.

Zimmer said depending on the outcome of the afternoon solutions session, symposium participants will reconvene to review how gun violence reduction strategies have been implemented.

