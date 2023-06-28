Strawberries, raspberries, cherries: Big picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Lehman’s Orchard has multiple crops ready or almost ready for picking.

Strawberries, raspberries, and sweet cherries are ready to be picked now.

Two different kinds of tart cherries will be available starting Friday. And by the Fourth of July, blueberries should be ready to be picked as well, with blackberries following shortly after.

According to the farm manager Steve Lecklider, most of the crops survived the spring frost, meaning there is a lot of fruit to pick.

“People, I think they like the variety,” Lecklider said. “They’re also looking for really healthy choices. We don’t use herbicides, we minimum spray, and then also we use organic fertilizer, and I think that combination (is what) people are looking for. You know, that minimum input, and they want something really healthy.”

Lehman’s Orchard is open every Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The U-pick farm will be open for regular hours on the Fourth of July.

Lehman’s Orchard is located at 2280 Portage Road in Niles. For more information on picking season at the farm and crop availability, click here.

