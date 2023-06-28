South Bend museums hosting blood drive on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - America is currently facing another blood donation crisis, but now’s your chance to help!

The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday for the South Bend Medical Foundation.

It’s happening at the foundation’s bloodmobile in the parking lot on Thomas Street outside of the museums’ main entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each donor will receive two passes for the museums, which are good through June 2024.

