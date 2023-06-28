Several Michiana animal shelters offering discounted adoptions in July

(WNDU) - Several Michiana animal shelters are offering discounted pet adoptions next month.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is dropping adoption fees to $50 or less from July 6 to July 31 as part of its “Empty the Shelters” event.

14 Indiana locations will be taking part in this push to make pet adoptions affordable. Four of them are located right here in Michiana:

Fulton County Animal Center and Shelter

1540 Wentzel Street

Rochester, IN 46975

574-223-7387

Click here for website

Humane Society of Elkhart County

54687 County Road 19

Bristol, IN 46507

574-475-4732

Click here for website

Independent Cat Society

4061 S. County Line Road

Westville, IN 46391

219-785-4936

Click here for website

South Bend Animal Resource Center

521 Eclipse Place

South Bend, IN 46628

574-235-9303

Click here for website

The goal of lowering the pet adoption fees is to get more pets into their forever homes and open space at the shelters to help more animals.

Each organization has its own adoption procedures, so contact the shelter directly to find out their specific requirements and hours.

