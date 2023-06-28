Several Michiana animal shelters offering discounted adoptions in July
(WNDU) - Several Michiana animal shelters are offering discounted pet adoptions next month.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is dropping adoption fees to $50 or less from July 6 to July 31 as part of its “Empty the Shelters” event.
14 Indiana locations will be taking part in this push to make pet adoptions affordable. Four of them are located right here in Michiana:
Fulton County Animal Center and Shelter
1540 Wentzel Street
Rochester, IN 46975
574-223-7387
Humane Society of Elkhart County
54687 County Road 19
Bristol, IN 46507
574-475-4732
Independent Cat Society
4061 S. County Line Road
Westville, IN 46391
219-785-4936
South Bend Animal Resource Center
521 Eclipse Place
South Bend, IN 46628
574-235-9303
The goal of lowering the pet adoption fees is to get more pets into their forever homes and open space at the shelters to help more animals.
Each organization has its own adoption procedures, so contact the shelter directly to find out their specific requirements and hours.
