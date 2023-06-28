Advertise With Us

Priest builds Lego replica of Notre Dame administration building

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a local priest using Lego bricks to build a replica of Notre Dame’s main building?

We’re talking 300,000 Lego bricks, including 70,000 used just to mimic the classic Notre Dame brick used in the main building.

It’s all possible thanks to Father Bob Simon. He’s loved Lego bricks since he was five years old. He grew up building with them and has taken the passion with him into adulthood.

He started working on the Notre Dame staple before the pandemic.

“I became a seminarian, I no longer had access to my legos, but when I was newly ordained, the staff gave me a lego train for Christmas, and that reawakened my interest in Legos again,” Father Simon told 16 News Now.

“I always said I wanted to be a priest, and I’ve loved Legos since I was five, so I am living the dream!”

The Lego main building is currently on display near the east door of the first floor of McKenna Hall, which faces Notre Dame Avenue. It’s viewable Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

