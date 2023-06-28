Portion of Hickory Road closed to thru traffic Wednesday

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Hickory Road in Granger is closed to thru traffic on Wednesday while AEP replaces a damaged pole.

The road is closed between Cleveland Road and Brick Road, but the hard closure is from the north entrance of Gospel City Church to the drive at 52256 Hickory Road (see map below).

This means there will still be access to Hidden Valley Estates and Springwood.

The closure is only expected to last for a day.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.