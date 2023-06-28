Advertise With Us

NIPSO now accepting grant applications for public safety, first responder training

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For its sixth year, NIPSCO is now accepting grant applications to support local nonprofit organizations and first responders who provide public safety training across northern Indiana.

Grants are now available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000 until August 4. Winners of the grants will be announced during the week of August 21.

Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.

Grant opportunities will include:

  • Community and youth public safety education programming
  • Training for first responders
  • Safety programs for police and fire departments
  • Preventative damage training towards underground natural gas lines
  • Child safety education

When applying online, applicants should select the “Safety” option from the “Area of Impact” drop-down box on the application.

Documents to submit with a grant request include:

  • Defined project goals
  • Defined alignment with project and community priorities
  • Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact
  • Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website) and how it will benefit your organization

To apply, click here.

