NIPSO now accepting grant applications for public safety, first responder training

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For its sixth year, NIPSCO is now accepting grant applications to support local nonprofit organizations and first responders who provide public safety training across northern Indiana.

Grants are now available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000 until August 4. Winners of the grants will be announced during the week of August 21.

Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.

Grant opportunities will include:

Community and youth public safety education programming

Training for first responders

Safety programs for police and fire departments

Preventative damage training towards underground natural gas lines

Child safety education

When applying online, applicants should select the “Safety” option from the “Area of Impact” drop-down box on the application.

Documents to submit with a grant request include:

Defined project goals

Defined alignment with project and community priorities

Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact

Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website) and how it will benefit your organization

To apply, click here.

