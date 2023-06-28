New Indiana law allows speeding cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) — A new Indiana law would use uncrewed speed enforcement cameras to penalize drivers who speed in work zones.

House Bill 1015 was signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb in May 2023 and will go into effect July 1, 2023. However, the rollout of speeding cameras isn’t expected until early 2024 because of logistical planning.

The cameras work by using license plate scanning and speed tracking technology to track the speed of a vehicle. Any vehicle that goes 11 miles over the posted work zone speed limit will receive a letter in the mail. Depending on the number of times a driver has violated the speed limit in the past, the penalties will increase.

1st offense: Warning

2nd offense: $75 fine

3rd offense: $150 fine

Officials say it’s a twofold approach to protecting both drivers and construction workers.

“We want [construction workers] to be able to go home to their families every day,” said Richard Hedgecock, president of Indiana Constructor’s Inc. “This is something we’ve been pursuing for a while, and our people are thrilled.”

The implementation of the cameras is going to be part of a five-year pilot program.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana’s program will take inspiration from other states using the same technology.

“Indiana’s program is mirrored closely off of Pennsylvania’s program,” said INDOT’s Natalie Garrett. “We’re kind of taking the best practices, what’s worked for them and trying to implement that to some extent here.”

Officials say signs will be posted in areas where cameras are enforced. The law only allows INDOT to place cameras in work zones. Workers must also be actively present in order for a speeding citation to be issued to the driver.

