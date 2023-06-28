Man charged in 2021 murder of 24-year-old killed at South Bend house party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has now been charged with the murder of Montell O’Neal, 24, of Gary.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Javante Walker, 25, of South Bend, has been charged with one count of murder. If convicted, Walker will also face a charge for firearm enhancement.

Walker was apprehended by the South Bend Police Department on Tuesday.

On September 12, 2021, authorities responded to the 800 block of E. Washington Street after O’Neal was found dead inside his house after a party early Sunday morning. A witness on scene spoke with 16 News Now and said they were sitting on the porch of a nearby residence when a gunshot went off. When the witness rushed inside, he found O’Neal, who he didn’t recognize at the time, shot to death in his front doorway, with the shooter leaving out the back door.

Walker is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.