Judge releases court documents in Delphi murders case

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The special judge who is overseeing the Delphi murders case released 118 court documents Wednesday afternoon relating to it.

Richard Allen has been charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Per Allen County Judge Frances Gull’s order, 19 of the original 137 documents in the case are still sealed.

16 News Now is going through the documents and will share new information.

