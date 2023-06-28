Advertise With Us

Judge releases court documents in Delphi murders case

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The special judge who is overseeing the Delphi murders case released 118 court documents Wednesday afternoon relating to it.

Richard Allen has been charged with murder in the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Per Allen County Judge Frances Gull’s order, 19 of the original 137 documents in the case are still sealed.

16 News Now is going through the documents and will share new information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana
First Alert Weather: Unhealthy Air Quality Continues Today
First Alert Weather Day: Poor air quality through tonight
Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in...
‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana
2 teens arrested; 3 juveniles detained in gun violence investigation
Police investigating after a man was injured in a South Bend shooting on June 27, 2023.
Man injured after accidental shooting on Milton Street

Latest News

Several Michiana animal shelters offering discounted adoptions in July
The Humane Society of Elkhart County says it is near its care capacity for cats being housed at...
Humane Society of Elkhart County urgently needs cats to be adopted
Lehman's orchard Busy Season
Strawberries, raspberries, cherries: Big picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard
Big picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard