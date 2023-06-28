I&M to temporarily suspend power disconnects due to poor air quality

Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - As Michiana continues to experience unprecedented levels of unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in Canada, Indiana Michigan Power says it will temporarily suspend disconnecting customers’ power.

High levels of fine particles have been in the forecast since Tuesday here in Michiana. These fine particles are composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled.

Because of this, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is urging you to limit your time outside and keep strenuous activities to a minimum to keep smoke particles out of your lungs.

With that in mind, officials with I&M want to make sure their customers can breathe safe air.

“Our region is experiencing sustained levels of extremely poor air quality, and we do not want to deprive our customers of access to air conditioning and other means of generating air that is safe to breathe,” said Steve Baker, I&M’s president and COO.

I&M will suspend disconnects for non-payment through the Fourth of July holiday. On July 5, the company will reevaluate air quality and determine next steps based on public health concerns.

