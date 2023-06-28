I&M to host open house on New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is holding an open house Wednesday evening to hear from you about a transmission line rebuild project between New Buffalo and Bridgman.

The New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding about 21 miles of power line segments running between four area substations:

  • Rebuilding about 7 miles of power line from New Buffalo Substation, off East Clay Street, to Three Oaks Substation, off Hickory Street.
  • Rebuilding about 6 miles of power line from Three Oaks Substation to Lakeside Substation, off West East Road.
  • Rebuilding about 8 miles of power line from Lakeside Substation to Bridgman Substation, off Red Arrow Highway.
The New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding about 21 miles...
The New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding about 21 miles of power line segments running between four area substations.(Indiana Michigan Power)

The open house will take place at Weko Beach House (5301 Lake Street in Bridgman) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can view detailed maps and talk with I&M team members about the project. There is no formal presentation, so you can arrive at any time during the event.

A virtual open house is also available for those who want to access information, view an interactive map, or submit comments.

The $15 parking fee has been waived for those attending. If the parking lot is full, a shuttle will take attendees from Bridgman City Hall to Weko beach House.

For more information on the New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I&M to host open house on New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Traffic

Portion of Hickory Road closed to thru traffic Wednesday

Portion of Hickory Road closed to thru traffic Wednesday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The road is closed between Cleveland Road and Brick Road, but the hard closure is from the north entrance of Gospel City Church to the drive at 52256 Hickory Road.

News

Portion of Hickory Road closed to thru traffic Wednesday

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

South Bend museums hosting blood drive on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are hosting a blood drive for the South Bend Medical Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Latest News

News

South Bend museums hosting blood drive on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are hosting a blood drive for the South Bend Medical Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News

South Bend museums hosting blood drive on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Unhealthy Air Quality Continues Today

First Alert Weather: Unhealthy Air Quality Continues Today

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

v-Benton Harbor woman turns 100 years old

Benton Harbor woman celebrates 100th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Lillie Mae Mayfield, of Benton Harbor, turns 100 years old.

News

4B Boxing keeps fighting after vandalism

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago