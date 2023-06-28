I&M to host open house on New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is holding an open house Wednesday evening to hear from you about a transmission line rebuild project between New Buffalo and Bridgman.
The New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding about 21 miles of power line segments running between four area substations:
- Rebuilding about 7 miles of power line from New Buffalo Substation, off East Clay Street, to Three Oaks Substation, off Hickory Street.
- Rebuilding about 6 miles of power line from Three Oaks Substation to Lakeside Substation, off West East Road.
- Rebuilding about 8 miles of power line from Lakeside Substation to Bridgman Substation, off Red Arrow Highway.
The open house will take place at Weko Beach House (5301 Lake Street in Bridgman) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can view detailed maps and talk with I&M team members about the project. There is no formal presentation, so you can arrive at any time during the event.
A virtual open house is also available for those who want to access information, view an interactive map, or submit comments.
The $15 parking fee has been waived for those attending. If the parking lot is full, a shuttle will take attendees from Bridgman City Hall to Weko beach House.
For more information on the New Buffalo-Bridgman Transmission Line Rebuild Project, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.