Humane Society of Elkhart County urgently needs cats to be adopted

The Humane Society of Elkhart County says it is near its care capacity for cats being housed at...
The Humane Society of Elkhart County says it is near its care capacity for cats being housed at its facility.(Humane Society of Elkhart County)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family?

If so, the Humane Society of Elkhart County (HSEC) wants to hear from you!

HSEC says it is near its care capacity for cats being housed at its facility. Therefore, the shelter is urgently asking the public for assistance by opening their homes to a new cat or two.

“We have 46 adoptable cats in our shelter, and we are near capacity with both cats and dogs waiting for their stray hold to end or to be united with their owners,” says HSEC Executive Director Robert LaRoy. “Currently, we have 176 cats, 67 dogs, and four rabbits in our facility, with more animals consistently coming in throughout the day.”

HSEC says cats have an adoption fee of only $10, and the second fee is waived if you adopt two cats. The shelter says all pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and ready to be loved!

To see which cats are in need of forever homes, click here. You can also visit the shelter, which is located 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, during its business hours listed below:

  • Monday-Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at 574-475-4732.

Note: HSEC is closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Several Michiana animal shelters offering discounted adoptions in July

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Carli Luca and 16 News Now
BISSELL Pet Foundation is dropping adoption fees to $50 or less from July 6 to July 31 as part of its “Empty the Shelters” event.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Zoey

Updated: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Zoey.

Pets

Pet Vet: Important pet health documents

Updated: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning during our annual Shred-A-Thon to highlight some important items you don’t want to shred.

Pets

If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County...

2nd Chance Pet: Sugar Plum

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

Latest News

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Safe handling tips for pet foods, treats

Updated: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Francesca & Metallica Ann

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Francesca and Metallica Ann!

Pets

If you are interested in adopting Hunk or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue,...

2nd Chance Pet: Hunk

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you are interested in adopting Hunk or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, you can call them at 574-400-5633.

Pets

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Ear Problems in Pets

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Root

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Root!

Pets

If you want to adopt Marie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.

2nd Chance Pet: Marie

Updated: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to adopt Marie or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122.