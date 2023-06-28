Humane Society of Elkhart County urgently needs cats to be adopted

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family?

If so, the Humane Society of Elkhart County (HSEC) wants to hear from you!

HSEC says it is near its care capacity for cats being housed at its facility. Therefore, the shelter is urgently asking the public for assistance by opening their homes to a new cat or two.

“We have 46 adoptable cats in our shelter, and we are near capacity with both cats and dogs waiting for their stray hold to end or to be united with their owners,” says HSEC Executive Director Robert LaRoy. “Currently, we have 176 cats, 67 dogs, and four rabbits in our facility, with more animals consistently coming in throughout the day.”

HSEC says cats have an adoption fee of only $10, and the second fee is waived if you adopt two cats. The shelter says all pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and ready to be loved!

To see which cats are in need of forever homes, click here. You can also visit the shelter, which is located 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol, during its business hours listed below:

Monday-Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at 574-475-4732.

Note: HSEC is closed on Tuesday, July 4.

