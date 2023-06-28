First Alert Weather Day: Poor air quality through tonight

The air quality will still be a problem into this evening, but we don’t expect to be in the “Very Unhealthy” category. Still, breathing under these conditions today could create some respiratory problems for sensitive groups. The wildfire smoke will be around right now and finally start to clear Wednesday night. We’ll turn our attention to the potential for isolated thunderstorms to make their way across Michiana on Thursday and Friday. Exact timing and intensity is still difficult to pin down, but the data on Wednesday will help clarify the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Early look at the 4th of July forecast has temperatures in the upper 80s and low chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High 84°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms possible. High 83°

