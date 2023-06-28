Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Day: Poor air quality through tonight

Air quality will stay in the unhealthy category
First Alert Weather: Unhealthy Air Quality Continues Today
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The air quality will still be a problem into this evening, but we don’t expect to be in the “Very Unhealthy” category. Still, breathing under these conditions today could create some respiratory problems for sensitive groups. The wildfire smoke will be around right now and finally start to clear Wednesday night. We’ll turn our attention to the potential for isolated thunderstorms to make their way across Michiana on Thursday and Friday. Exact timing and intensity is still difficult to pin down, but the data on Wednesday will help clarify the forecast on Thursday and Friday. Early look at the 4th of July forecast has temperatures in the upper 80s and low chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. High 84°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered showers/storms possible. High 83°

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Quality Action Days issued as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Michiana
Emergency management officials said an “unplanned flaring of gases” at a BP refinery in...
‘Unplanned flaring of gases’ from Whiting BP plant blamed for strong odor across parts of Michiana
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Today but Heat on the Way; Low rain chances
More chances for rain in the extended forecast
Cool days ahead and more chances for rain!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Half-Dry, Half-Wet Weekend
Another hot one today... except???