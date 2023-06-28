Elkhart adds four new electric vehicle charging stations to downtown

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - As electric vehicles become more popular, the city of Elkhart has added four new charging stations in the downtown area.

There are two spots in each charger, and for every hour a car is plugged in, it gets 25 miles. The first two hours are free, and once that time is met, customers will be charged two dollars an hour.

With this grant, the city agrees to a 98% up-and-running rule, guaranteeing that issues with the chargers will be addressed and repaired in 24 hours or less.

“Little chargers like this make a world of difference,” said Don Irmiger, EV owner. “Because if somebody was coming up from Fort Wayne on their way to points west, they may find that they are going to have to stop in Elkhart, somewhere; and put a few amps in the battery.”

The chargers are located at the corner of Lexington Avenue and Waterfall Drive and off the Nibco Parkway between Clark Street and Elkhart Avenue.

