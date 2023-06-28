Down, but not out: Elkhart boxing club counters after vandalism

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - When a non-profit gym is the victim of vandalism, boxing lessons become life lessons.

Starting because of his son’s ambition to box, Juan Fortoso opened 4B Boxing Club as a non-profit gym in Elkhart.

“We get kids from the age of five years old up to… I don’t think there’s a limit,” Juan says. “As long as you can do it, I don’t think there’s a limit.”

“We teach them the fundamentals,” says Senaido Velazquez, boxer and coach. “The basics first, and then from there we get them ready for competition.”

“We like to teach discipline,” Juan says. “That’s the first rule I tell all my members here.”

(4B Boxing Club)

On June 15, 4B Boxing got a lesson in discipline when someone dumped large tires through the front window.

“It was really upsetting because we didn’t know… what did we do to do that?” says Joel Fortoso, boxer. “It just didn’t make sense. It’s a very comforting place. We don’t do nothing like that, so nobody should’ve done something like that to us.”

“We just have to put our hands up, clean what we can, and just keep moving forward,” Velazquez says. “We cannot let something like this stop us from what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

And what they do is train Indiana Golden Glove winners and national championship hopefuls.

For more information on 4B Boxing, head to the club’s Facebook page.

